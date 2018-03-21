Pineapple Express storms into Valley

A heavy storm front from the Pacific arrived in force in the central San Joaquin Valley Wednesday morning, prompting a winter storm warning and a flash flood alert from the National Weather Service.

The California Highway Patrol noted the wet weather was causing difficulties in the morning commute and also reported a rock slide that closed Highway 168 near Huntington Lake.

By 5 a.m., the storm had dropped .35 inches of rain in Fresno, .25 inches in Visalia and Porterville and .28 inches in Madera.

Accumulation of snow above 8,000 feet was expected to be as much as 4 feet. The flash flood watch included much of the Sierrra Nevada foothills, along with Mariposa and Oakhurst where county officials were supplying sandbags to residents.

This story will be updated.