Governor candidate Villaraigosa tours Fresno thrift store

Antonio Villaraigosa, a candidate for California governor, tours Fresno CA's Neighborhood Thrift store to see the community work it contribute to jobs and training
Eric Paul Zamora ezamora@fresnobee.com
TSA boosts screening process for carry-ons at FYI

Local

The Transportation Security Administration announced additional screening protocols involving carry-on luggage, primarily dealing with electronic devices, at the Fresno Yosemite International Airport, Tuesday afternoon.

Fresno Unified will review its dress code

Education

Superintendent Bob Nelson announced Monday the Fresno Unified Schooo District Board will review the district's dress code policies. Board President Elizabeth Jonasson Rosas apologized to the Tenaya Middle School student who was pulled from class.