Madera police need help locating 11-year-old boy

Madera Police Department is asking for help to find a missing boy.
The 11-year-old, identified as Marcus Robles, was seen by friends leaving Parkwood Elementary School sometime after 10 a.m. Tuesday. Police were alerted a short time later and posted a call for help on its Facebook page Tuesday afternoon. The post has been shared nearly 800 times.
The boy is listed as at-risk because of his age.
He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black sweatshirt, police said.
Anyone who sees Marcus or has information about a possible location can call the department at 559-675-4220.
Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, @joshuatehee
