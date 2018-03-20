Fresno County truck driver feeling lucky, buys scratcher and wins $750,000

Fresno County truck driver Cruz Rivas Castro was feeling lucky on his way down to Southern California to deliver a load of fresh fish.
So when he and his trucking partner stopped along the I-5 Grapevine to get fuel and grab some coffee in Castaic, he noticed a California Lottery Scratchers vending machine.
Castro told Lotto officials that for some reason he was feeling lucky that day, so he bought two Mystery Crossword Scratchers.
His hunch was right. One of the scratchers was a winner, earning him the top prize of $750,000.
“Oh my God, I have big money!” Castro said.
His excitement over winning didn't stop him from making his deliveries. On the return trip, he stopped at a California retailer in Madera to scan his winning ticket, just to make sure.
“I’m dreaming now of buying a house and a car,” Castro said. “I still can’t believe it!”
