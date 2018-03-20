Semi-automatic pistols taken from 2 Fresno juveniles

Fresno police Tuesday reported seizing two more guns from gang members in southwest Fresno.
The first seizure took place after a 17-year-old Fresno school student bragged to classmates Monday about eluding police after he tossed a stolen gun Sunday, said Sgt. Alfonso Castillo.
Castillo said officers were taking part in a gang suppression effort when the juvenile ran from them near South Channing and West Valencia avenues about 6 p.m. He threw away the Taurus 9 mm weapon and got away, but officers were able to identify him through physical evidence and an investigation. He was arrested Monday at his school after officers matched ammunition found at his home with cartridges in the weapon. Castillo said the pistol was the 45th taken off the street by southwest officers.
The second firearm was recovered Monday afternoon by officers from a Special Response Team at East George Avenue and South Tupman Street. Sgt. Ignacio Ruiz said officers spotted a gang member who was holding onto his waistband and "noticeably" gripping a handgun" as he ran. He was captured nearby after he discarded the Ruger 9 mm pistol. Ruiz said the team has recovered 18 firearms this year.
