Woman killed late Monday in Highway 168 crash

A Fresno woman died late Monday in a four-vehicle collision on eastbound Highway 168 at Shields Avenue, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The victim's name and age were withheld pending notification of family. The CHP said the crash happened about 11:40 p.m. as the driver of a 2015 Hyundai, identified as Ramon Medina-Mata, 26 of Fresno was eastbound on 168 when he lost control, drove onto the dirt embankment of the onramp, then hit a center median wall before coming to rest in the right lane, blocking traffic.
The woman, driving a 1998 Acura, slammed into the Hyundai and died at the scene.
CBS 47 meteorologist Marina Jurica Preston, 40, of Fresno, driving a 2015 Toyota, and Daniel Woodward, 36, of Clovis, in a 2016 Dodge, were also involved in the collision, but were not injured.
CHP said it's still investigating the cause but neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be a factor in the crash.
