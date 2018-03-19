Blaze destroys auto shop at Mt. Whitney High School

A fire that started at Mt. Whitney High School on Monday evening destroyed the auto body shop on campus, according to principal Rick Hamilton.
The fire began in the auto shop portion of the ag building just before 7 p.m., and fire crews managed to contain it to the auto and welding shops on campus, Hamilton said, but the auto shop will not be salvageable.
"It's a complete loss, structure and contents," he said.
Hamilton said he received a call from a former teacher who was at a swimming pool nearby saying she heard a fire alarm at the school.
He then got another call moments later from her saying she saw flames.
When Hamilton arrived, he saw flames 30 to 40 feet in the air.
Fire crews will remain on scene through the night to clean up and keep an eye on the aftermath.
No injuries were reported in the blaze, and Mt. Whitney will be open for classes on Tuesday, Hamilton said.
