Jury orders Fresno heart surgeon to pay $50 million to family of man left in coma

Fresno surgeon Pervaiz Chaudhry must pay $50 million to the family of a man who was left in a coma following a heart operation that ended badly.
Additionally, he must pay at least $5.6 million in medical bills to the man's family.
The verdict was announced Monday in the conclusion of a civil case brought against the doctor.
The issue involved Chaudhry leaving heart surgery that was done in 2012 on then 70-year-old patient Silvino Perez. Attorneys for Perez's relatives claimed in the civil suit that Chaudhry left the operating room before Perez's chest had been properly closed up.
Perez lost so much blood that his brain was starved of oxygen. Perez subsequently went into a permanent coma.
Perez’s stepson, Cristobal Arteaga, sued Chaudhry and his Valley Cardiac Surgery Medical Group for negligence. His lawyers accused the prominent surgeon of leaving the operating room for a business meeting at a northeast Fresno restaurant and ordering his physician assistant to close up Perez’s chest.
Arteaga also sued CRMC for negligence, but the hospital reached a confidential settlement before the trial began.
During the trial, Chaudhry denied being negligent. But he admitted that he did not close Perez’s chest. He told the jury that his physician assistant and another surgeon in the operating room closed Perez’s chest.
In a post-operative report, Chaudhry said his then 70-year-old patient Silvino Perez tolerated his open-heart surgery well and was being transferred to the intensive care unit at Community Regional Medical Center. He dictated the report on April 2, 2012 around 12:15 p.m.
But during the first phase of the trial, Chaudhry admitted in Fresno County Superior Court that his post-operative report for Perez was not true. “It was dictated in anticipation,” Chaudhry told the jury.
On March 1 the jury found Chaudhry negligent. Jurors then began the second phase of the trial that focused on damages.
