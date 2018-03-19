’Pineapple Express,’ carrying heavy rainfall, chugging to the Valley

A “Pineapple Express” laden with moisture from the South Pacific is bearing down on the central San Joaquin Valley, carrying the promise of heavy rainfall.
The storm, which may help fill the region’s parched reservoirs, is expected to reach Fresno and surrounding regions by Wednesday night. The National Weather Service in Hanford forecasts a 90 percent chance of heavy rain by midweek.
The weather system is described as an “atmospheric river,” a storm system that originates in the South Pacific, collecting moisture in a huge front that can be up to 400 miles wide.
Monday, satellite imagery indicated the system was about 800 miles southwest of Los Angeles, and the weather service said there will be one or two days of dry weather until it reaches California. However, good news about the much-needed rainfall was tempered with cautions concerning the possibility of localized flooding.
