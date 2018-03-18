Detainees released in Sierra Vista Mall disturbance, Clovis police say

Clovis police on Sunday reported that the nine people detained Saturday night after a reported disturbance at Sierra Vista Mall have been interviewed and released.
No physical evidence of a shooting has been confirmed at MB2 Raceway, police said, and there were no arrests or reports of injuries.
Clovis Police Service Officer Ty Wood said customers ran out of the business following a disturbance inside involving several people on Saturday afternoon.
The department released brief updates stating that a witness saw a man brandish a weapon. The witness told police the man involved may have fired the weapon once or twice.
Police searched for bullet casings and holes Saturday night at the raceway.
Shortly after the incident, officers conducted a "high-risk stop" for a vehicle near Shaw and Willow avenues that was reportedly involved, Wood said. Of the nine in police custody, some came from that traffic stop, Wood added.
Although no arrests have been made, the investigation remains open, police said Sunday.
