Soccer fans beware! Thunderstorm could hit Fresno in late afternoon to early evening

Central Valley residents can expect to see lightning Saturday afternoon, said Jim Andersen of the National Weather Service in Hanford.
Rain coming from the Los Banos and Modesto area will be moving into Fresno, creating showers in the late afternoon to early evening hours, Andersen said. Showers are expected to occur during Fresno Football Club's debut match against Las Vegas Lights FC at Chukchansi Park at 7 p.m.
Fresno's storm will dissipate later in the evening, Andersen said.
The weather service also tweeted that moderate rain cells were developed just west of Avenal and are heading southeast towards Avenal and Kettleman City.
The NWS advises residents to stay indoors or seek shelter during storm.
