Bring it on, Mother Nature: Snows whiten Sierra, rain drenches Valley

After several days of clouds but little else, Fresno got some good downpours Friday, and healthy snow began blanketing the Sierra anew as the latest winter storm arrived.
A winter storm warning was issued for the Sierra from Yosemite to Kings Canyon national parks until 5 a.m. Saturday. Snow accumulations up to 18 inches were expected.
In the Valley, rain showers were forecast to continue Friday night, but then diminish Saturday. Sunday will dawn sunny and it will stay that way until the next storm arrives on Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.
