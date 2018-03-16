Heavy rain amidst strong gusts of wind pelted downtown Fresno for a period of time Friday afternoon, March 16, 2018. Gary Funk gfunk@fresnobee.com
Heavy rain amidst strong gusts of wind pelted downtown Fresno for a period of time Friday afternoon, March 16, 2018. Gary Funk gfunk@fresnobee.com

Bring it on, Mother Nature: Snows whiten Sierra, rain drenches Valley

By Tad Weber

tweber@fresnobee.com

March 16, 2018 04:27 PM

After several days of clouds but little else, Fresno got some good downpours Friday, and healthy snow began blanketing the Sierra anew as the latest winter storm arrived.

A winter storm warning was issued for the Sierra from Yosemite to Kings Canyon national parks until 5 a.m. Saturday. Snow accumulations up to 18 inches were expected.

In the Valley, rain showers were forecast to continue Friday night, but then diminish Saturday. Sunday will dawn sunny and it will stay that way until the next storm arrives on Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.

