Kids Day donations for Valley Children's Hospital raises nearly $630,000

The 31st annual Kids Day raised $627,696 in donations, just short of this year's $650,000 goal. But 2018 was still the second-best year for the campaign that raises money to help children recover from illness or injury at the nonprofit Valley Children’s Hospital in Madera County.
More than $9 million has been raised over the past 30 years for Valley Children’s thanks to the generosity of people who purchase Kids Day newspapers from a fleet of volunteers posted on street corners throughout the Valley.
"Coming off last year's anniversary year, we're excited to have raised this amount and grateful to our communities for their continued support," the hospital said. Valley Children's serves 12 counties and more than 1.3 million children.
