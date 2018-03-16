Judge orders city to give Dylan Noble family lawyers full report about the shooting

SHARE COPY LINK Fresno police Chief Jerry Dyer on July 13, 2016, released officers' body camera videos from the June 25 fatal shooting of Dylan Noble. Police have not identified the officers, so The Bee has blurred one face. The videos each are nearly 15 minutes McClatchy Fresno Police Department

Fresno police Chief Jerry Dyer on July 13, 2016, released officers' body camera videos from the June 25 fatal shooting of Dylan Noble. Police have not identified the officers, so The Bee has blurred one face. The videos each are nearly 15 minutes McClatchy Fresno Police Department