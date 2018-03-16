Firefighters responded to a call of a fire in a car in Clovis.
An explosion and fire in a car in a Clovis parking lot sends man to hospital

By Robert Rodriguez

rrodriguez@fresnobee.com

March 16, 2018 12:32 PM

A small explosion in a car parked at Willow and Nees avenues on Friday sent one man to the hospital.

The compact car was parked in the Willow Station parking lot shortly before 9 a.m. when a small fire broke out, said Clovis police Sgt. Craig Aranas.

The driver suffered facial injuries and was transported to Clovis Community Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Aranas said that bomb squad was on the scene to determine the cause of the small explosion and fire. But it did not appear to be a bomb, he said.

