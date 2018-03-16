K-9 officer named shot by homicide suspect four months ago is back on duty

Warning to bad guys in Kings County: Dash is back.
The K-9 officer for the Kings County Sheriff's Office was seriously wounded four months ago during an exchange of gunfire involving deputies and a suspect wanted for homicide.
Dash was airlifted by a California Highway Patrol helicopter to an emergency veterinary emergency hospital in Fresno where he underwent surgery for his wounds. He was later transported to the Hanford Veterinary Hospital for a second surgery to repair additional gunshot-related injuries.
On Wednesday, Dash returned to work.
The sheriff's office said the K-9 officer was eager to get back on duty as he ran to partner Deputy Fausnett's patrol car and sat excitedly by the patrol car's back door.
The office said they were overwhelmed by the community support and the well wishes they received.
The cost of Dash's medical expenses, along with all medical costs associated with the Kings County Sheriff's Office K-9 unit, get paid through the Brando Fund, which is a nonprofit organization funded by donations. To make a donation, call Hanford Veterinary Hospital at 559-584-4481.
