It's easy to get flustered calling 911. Here are 5 ways to make sure you get results

Have you ever called 911 to report an emergency? Have you ever thought about what it takes to be a good witness? As a California Highway Patrol officer, I trained inside a CHP Communication Center and learned firsthand what the process is like from the dispatcher's point of view.
My main takeaway: It's challenging to obtain information from callers who are in the middle of a stressful situation. In fact, first-responders are often dispatched to emergencies with very little information because callers are unable to provide complete statements.
There are two essential roles at communication centers, call takers and dispatchers. Call takers are responsible for answering all incoming emergency calls. They relay information to dispatchers who determine an appropriate course of action. The dispatcher’s life-saving decisions are all based on the information you give them.
Here are some basics to keep in mind when calling 911:
▪ Always be aware of your location, especially if you are calling from a cell phone. You should know which city you are in, your address or building number, and if possible, the nearest cross street.
▪ Allow call takers to lead the conversation and be ready to answer questions they may ask.
▪ Listen carefully, speak clearly and remain calm. Understand that while call takers are asking you questions, they’re also relaying vital information simultaneously to dispatchers.
▪ If you are calling to report a crime, move to a safe location first. Never place your own personal safety in jeopardy to get a better view. Be ready to provide detailed information regarding what you saw. When asked to describe the suspect, be specific. The best method of describing another person is to compare them to yourself. Was the suspect taller, shorter, heavier or thinner? Also, focus on clothing worn: was it causal, sloppy or form fitting? Make a note of any unique characteristics such as tattoos, scars, baldness or facial hair.
▪ If you are calling to report a reckless or possible DUI driver. Be prepared to provide the vehicle description and its direction of travel. We use the acronym CYMBOL (Color, Year, Model, Body Style, number of Occupants, and License plate number) to ensure we remember all the pertinent descriptors.
As an officer who has responded to hundreds of calls for service, I have always appreciated when concerned citizens take the time to report criminal or suspicious activity. It is no secret, officers cannot be everywhere at once, which is why we rely on the public’s help; we are all on the same team.
Comments