Man high on THC blamed for head-on collision near Stratford

The California Highway Patrol said a Visalia man under the influence of the marijuana drug THC was arrested after a head-on collision Thursday afternoon near Stratford.
The CHP said Edgar Gonzalez, 19, was northbound on Highway 41 north of Nevada Avenue in a Ford F-150 pickup when he crossed into southbound lanes and collided with Richard Myerslough, 46, of Paso Robles, who was driving toward
in a Dodge Caravan.
Gonzalez and Cecliy Grajeda, 15, a passenger in the truck, sustained major injuries and were hospitalized. Abel Remigo, 19, another passenger in the truck, sustained minor injuries, as did Myerslough.
