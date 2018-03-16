Local

Man high on THC blamed for head-on collision near Stratford

By Jim Guy

jguy@fresnobee.com

March 16, 2018 06:17 AM

The California Highway Patrol said a Visalia man under the influence of the marijuana drug THC was arrested after a head-on collision Thursday afternoon near Stratford.

The CHP said Edgar Gonzalez, 19, was northbound on Highway 41 north of Nevada Avenue in a Ford F-150 pickup when he crossed into southbound lanes and collided with Richard Myerslough, 46, of Paso Robles, who was driving toward

in a Dodge Caravan.

Gonzalez and Cecliy Grajeda, 15, a passenger in the truck, sustained major injuries and were hospitalized. Abel Remigo, 19, another passenger in the truck, sustained minor injuries, as did Myerslough.

