Clovis Police Department team to compete in 120-mile race near Las Vegas

Twenty-three Clovis police officers will be putting their running shoes to work this weekend as they compete in a 120-mile relay race.
The Clovis police team will be one of hundreds of law enforcement teams from agencies nationwide to compete in the the 33rd annual Baker to Vegas Run, according to a police press release.
This will be the second year that Clovis Police Department has organized a team 23 runners and 29 support staff to run in this race starting near Baker, Calif. and ending near the Las Vegas strip in the course of less than a day.
All runners and support staff are participating in the race on their own time, the release said.
