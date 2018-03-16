Around the Valley | Republicans meet, resource family, health care scholarships

Republican party to meet
Fresno County & City Republican Women Federated will meet at noon March 22 at Ramada Inn, 324 E. Shaw Ave. Tony Gurule will speak on “The Muslim Brotherhood: Origin, Identity and Agenda,” about a group working to change the political atmosphere in the United States. The luncheon costs $22 and reservations must be made by March 22.
Details: 559-292-5414, www.fresnorepublicanwomen.org/events.shtml, fresnorepublicanwomen@reagan.com.
Resource family orientation
Tulare County Resource Family Approval will hold an orientation for prospective resource families from 6 to 9 p.m. April 3 and April 17 at 4031 W. Noble Ave. in Visalia. Resource families provide shelter to children who have been removed from their homes because of abuse, neglect or abandonment, or because their parents are ill or incarcerated.
Details: 559-623-0581.
Scholarships offered
Adventist Health Volunteers are offering scholarships to high school seniors in the central San Joaquin Valley who would like to pursue a career in medicine, nursing or other health care fields. Five $2,000 scholarships will be offered to seniors who live in Kings County and attend schools in the county; two $1,000 scholarships will be offered to seniors who live in Selma and Kingsburg and attend schools in those communities; and five $500 scholarships will be offered to seniors who live in Reedley and the nearby communities of Dunlap and Orange Cove and attend school in those communities. Eligible students must have a grade-point average of 3.0 or higher and have plans to attend a two-year or four-year college or university.
Applications must be submitted by noon March 30 for scholarships offered to Reedley, Dunlap, Orange Cove, Selma or Kingsburg seniors and April 6 for scholarships offered to Kings County seniors.
Details: 559-537-2740.
