Man dies after car flies of Highway 168, lands in backyard

One man is dead and a second was hospitalized after the driver lost control on a Highway 168 off ramp, went airborne and landed in a backyard in east central Fresno..
Television station ABC 30 said the crash happened Wednesday night about 11:30 p.m. Police checking a 911 call located the car behind a home on Barton Avenue, where firefighters were forced to use hydraulic equipment to cut the men from the car.
Police at the scene did not have information about the speed of the car as the driver sped down the ramp, lost control, struck a canal embankment and flew into the yard.
This story will be updated.
