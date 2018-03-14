Family of man fatally shot by police marches to Tulare City Hall

Carrying signs that read "Justice for Jontell" and "Treat the Ill, Not Kill the Ill," about 100 marchers took to the streets of Tulare on Wednesday, showing their displeasure at the recent fatal police shooting of a 27-year-old man.

The family of that man, Jontell Reedom led the marchers, most of whom were from the local African American community.

Wednesday's march started at the location where the shooting took place Monday, near Cross Avenue and Cherry Street, and ended at City Hall.

Friends who knew Reedom, who was black, claim he was diagnosed with schizophrenia in his teens and was mentally ill. Police have said Reedom was shot after he’d been in an altercation with an officer, and gained control of the officer’s baton. Video of the incident was also captured by witnesses. Police said they’d been responding to a call about an assault on a bus driver.

The shooting comes at a time when tensions are high nationwide between law enforcement agencies and communities of color, following several high profile police shootings of black males.

Tulare Mayor Carlton Jones, who grew up in Tulare and is a longtime friend of Reedom's family, addressed the crowd Wednesday. Jones tried to calm tensions as some hollered out "They all knew he had a problem" and "Can we at least stop being harassed?"

"Hey brother, I've been a victim," Jones said. "Believe me, all of these problems have to be addressed ... We will fight somewhere else. Today, we'll come together."

Some in the crowd called for better training of police in dealing with people who have mental health issues.

Anyka Harris of Sacramento, Reedom's birth mother who grew up in Tulare, urged the crowd to use good sense in protesting for better options for the mentally ill. "If you are disruptive, you get no respect," she said.

Dominique Alexander of Tulare, Reedom's cousin, said the family appreciated all the love and support it has received. She doesn't blame the whole police force for what happened, she said.

"We need to focus on mentally ill people," she said. "We need 24-hour facilities out here.

"We need more treatment for our mentally ill ... You're not going to abuse a Down syndrome kid, so don't abuse our mentally ill."

She also urged more training for police.

The rally at the steps of City Hall lasted about an hour.

Pastor George Mason IV of Brooks Chapel said afterward the rally succeeded in giving voice to a part of the community that sometimes feels left out.

"They've got to vent their frustrations," he said. "The police are aware of what's going on and know the frustration. I challenge the police on patrol to stop in the churches on Sunday and introduce themselves, and the members get to know who they are and they know who we are."

No police cars were readily visible during the march and rally. The Fire Department ombudsman, who is black, drove his fire department vehicle alongside the peaceful crowd.

Harris said the interim police chief approached her after the rally. "The interim chief offered his condolences and thanked us for being this together," she said.

The family and the marchers want to have a relationship with the larger community, the Tulare mayor said later. "It's my job to lobby my council to support those efforts," Jones said.

Keonta Vernon, Reedom's brother, posted on Facebook that his brother was well known and was mentally ill.

"My heart hurts after watching the video and seeing what so many different things the Tulare Police officers could have done differently!," he wrote.

"I understand both side and I understand officers “fearing for their life’s” but that doesn’t justify SHOOTING AND KILLING someone’s grandson, brother, or son! I do understand that he might have taken something from the officer but you could have shot him once to stop him but instead they shot and killed him until he laid there lifeless! You can say what you want, you can have your own opinion as I do mine but until you’re put into my families position as well as many other victims of police brutality please don’t judge, assume or make up stories about this situation! Thank you! #JusticeForJontell"

Reedom's family has started a GoFundMe account to raise money for burial expenses. As of mid-Wednesday, the family had raised about $2,500.





