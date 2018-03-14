Woman seriously injured in Highway 198 crash in Visalia

A 20-year-old Bellflower woman sustained major injuries early Wednesday after she lost control of her car on Highway 198 in Visalia, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The crash took place about 2 a.m. as the driver was eastbound on 198 at a speed of 80 m.p.h. in the rain. She lost control west of Ben Maddox Way and spun, struck an asphalt curb
and rolled several times. The woman was not using a seat belt and was thrown from the 2006 Chrysler.
She was rushed to Kaweah Delta Medical Center.
