Big clouds bring big rain into Valley

The central San Joaquin Valley had a topsy turvy Tuesday of weather with thunderstorms, sunshine, hail and temperatures in the 70s.
The National Weather Service in Hanford said the chance of showers persists the rest of the week with cooling temperatures.
Heavy rain and hail was reported in bursts along the Sierra foothills from Tulare County to Yosemite National Park.
Higher in the Sierra, a winter storm watch was in effect until 11 p.m. Wednesday, with another watch scheduled to start later Thursday and continue into late Friday. That watch carries a warning of snow levels down to 4,000 feet between Yosemite and Kings Canyon.
