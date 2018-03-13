Rosi Mendoza of Farmersville posted a picture on Facebook of a pendant she bought at a flea market. Mendoza said the pendant contained ashes she believes are those of a child or infant. She is trying to locate the jewelry's original owner.
Shopper finds necklace containing a child's ashes at Hanford flea market

By Aleksandra Appleton

March 13, 2018 01:47 PM

A Farmersville woman bought a silver necklace from Alma's Flea Market in Hanford with no idea it contained someone's ashes.

Once she realized what the necklace represented, Rosi Mendoza took to Facebook to try to find the family who may have lost it.

The silver urn pendant containing the ashes is paired with a small plate featuring a handprint.

The name Madelyn is engraved on the urn, while the plate holds a March birthstone, Mendoza said in an interview with KMPH.

Mendoza believes the necklace contains a child's or baby's ashes.

Her Facebook post has been shared over 500 times, but as of March 13 no one had come forward to claim the necklace. Commenters have encouraged Mendoza to check with local police departments, and to go back to the flea market to try to find the seller, both of which she said she will do.

Anyone with information about the necklace can contact The Bee for help getting in touch with Mendoza.

