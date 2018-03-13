Mariposa County Search and Rescue, Sheriff personnel, Mariposa County Fire volunteers and Cal Fire helped hoist an injured man back to the top of the embankment on Highway 140 Monday after his car went off the road into a ravine. Mariposa County Sheriff's Office Mariposa County Sheriff's Office
Mariposa County Search and Rescue, Sheriff personnel, Mariposa County Fire volunteers and Cal Fire helped hoist an injured man back to the top of the embankment on Highway 140 Monday after his car went off the road into a ravine. Mariposa County Sheriff's Office Mariposa County Sheriff's Office

Local

He drove off a 400-foot cliff near Yosemite. A long line of rescuers pulled him up

By Jim Guy

March 13, 2018 01:19 PM

Mariposa County sheriff's deputies Monday rescued a driver who plunged off Briceburg Grade on Highway 140 near Yosemite National Park.

The incident was reported about 2:45 p.m. The vehicle was found about 450 feet below the roadway at the bottom of a cliff.

Firefighters found the driver pinned in the vehicle. Search and rescue members deployed with ropes to take hydraulic equipment to the vehicle to free the man, who was pulled to the roadway by rescuers.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

