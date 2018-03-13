He drove off a 400-foot cliff near Yosemite. A long line of rescuers pulled him up

SHARE COPY LINK Mariposa County Search and Rescue, Sheriff personnel, Mariposa County Fire volunteers and Cal Fire helped hoist an injured man back to the top of the embankment on Highway 140 Monday after his car went off the road into a ravine. Mariposa County Sheriff's Office Mariposa County Sheriff's Office

Mariposa County Search and Rescue, Sheriff personnel, Mariposa County Fire volunteers and Cal Fire helped hoist an injured man back to the top of the embankment on Highway 140 Monday after his car went off the road into a ravine. Mariposa County Sheriff's Office Mariposa County Sheriff's Office