He drove off a 400-foot cliff near Yosemite. A long line of rescuers pulled him up

Mariposa County sheriff's deputies Monday rescued a driver who plunged off Briceburg Grade on Highway 140 near Yosemite National Park.
The incident was reported about 2:45 p.m. The vehicle was found about 450 feet below the roadway at the bottom of a cliff.
Firefighters found the driver pinned in the vehicle. Search and rescue members deployed with ropes to take hydraulic equipment to the vehicle to free the man, who was pulled to the roadway by rescuers.
The California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
