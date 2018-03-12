Man shot by police in Tulare. Sheriff's department investigating

A man was shot by police officers Monday in Tulare following a fight between the man and other officers, according to Tulare police Sgt. Jon Hamlin.
Hamlin said police officers were called to the 600 block of N. Cherry St. in the city due to a bus driver being assaulted by a male. The officers confronted a man on Cross Avenue and Cherry Street and he began fighting with officers after requests were made for him to surrender, Hamlin said.
After a Taser was used on the man, whose name was not released, he began running away. Then shots were fired by the officers, Hamlin said. It's unclear if one or both officers fired their guns or how many times the man was hit. The investigation is ongoing.
The injured man was taken to a nearby hospital. His condition wasn't immediately known.
The officers were treated for minor injuries they got from the fight with the man, Hamlin said. They will be placed on administrative leave. The Tulare County Sheriff's Department is investigating the shooting.
Hamlin said an update on the incident would happen by 9 a.m. Tuesday.
