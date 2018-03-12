Whistle-blower testifies that heart doctor had practice of leaving operating room

In late January 2018, Dr. Pervaiz Chaudhry leaves a courtroom after testifying in his Fresno County Superior Court civil malpractice trial. Since then, Chaudhry has seldom attended his own trial. A jury has already found him negligent for leaving an open-heart surgery before his patient's chest was closed in April 2012. The jury is now determining whether Chaudhry should pay damages to the patient's stepson, Cristobal Arteaga. Bee file photo PABLO LOPEZ