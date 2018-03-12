Gunman reported near Visalia's Redwood High, but police find no suspect or threat

Visalia police did not find a gunman near Redwood High School Monday morning after initial reports sent a scare through the South Valley city.
Redwood High was placed on lockdown while officers investigated the report. Police also asked citizens to stop calling the department's communication center so lines could remain open for emergencies.
Police reported the department's drone was used in the search. Officers asked the public to avoid the area of West Main and North Giddings streets, near the high school, during the search.
"We take these reports very seriously," the department said on a Facebook post. "Public and student safety is our first priority."
