Police are investigating a rollover accident involving a mixer truck at Orange and North avenues in southwest Fresno CA on Monday, March 12, 2018. Jim Guy
Local

Cement truck overturns in southwest Fresno

By Jim Guy

Jguy@fresno bee.com

March 12, 2018 09:44 AM

A cement-mixing truck overturned Monday morning at Orange and North avenues in southwest Fresno, rupturing its fuel tank. Officials said no one was injured.

Southbound North Avenue was closed at the intersection.

This story will be updated.

