Cement truck overturns in southwest Fresno

A cement-mixing truck overturned Monday morning at Orange and North avenues in southwest Fresno, rupturing its fuel tank. Officials said no one was injured.
Southbound North Avenue was closed at the intersection.
This story will be updated.
March 12, 2018 09:44 AM
