Attorney general’s office will investigate Madera County Board of Supervisors

At the request of Madera County District Attorney David Linn, the Office of Attorney General Xavier Becerra will take charge of any matters concerning Linn’s criminal investigation of members of the Madera County Board of Supervisors, due to a conflict of interest between Linn and the supervisors.
Linn announced in mid-December he was conducting a criminal investigation against all members of the board of supervisors for trading favors with developers for political contributions, questionable contracts with county vendors, and inappropriate spending of county funds.
In a March 7 letter to Linn from Senior Assistant Attorney General Michael P. Farrell, the AG’s office is responding to a Jan. 23 phone conversation between the office and Linn where Linn asked for the AG to take over the investigation.
The letter instructed Linn to forward his entire investigative files, and any materials that are or may be relevant to the investigation to the AG’s office in Sacramento.
Linn will be in Sacramento this next week to attend a California District Attorney’s Association Legislative Committee meeting. Linn, along with other members of the committee, will then meet with state legislators to discuss existing and pending laws that will affect district attorneys across the state.
“When I’m in Sacramento I will deliver the requested documents requested by the Attorney General’s office so no time is wasted in this investigation,” Linn said. “I’m not saying anyone on the board is guilty of any crime, however I do believe the inquisition meeting about me in late November by the supervisors in an attempt to force me to resign was in fact criminal obstruction of justice, in which my rights to due process were ignored, while simultaneously ignoring long standing civil service rules of the county.”
On Nov. 27, the supervisors (Tom Wheeler, David Rogers, Robert L. Poythress, Brett Frazier and Max Rodriguez) voted unanimously to censure Linn, citing results of an investigation by a Fresno law firm hired by the county that backed up allegations of the DA engaging in offensive and abusive workplace misconduct.
Linn has stated that the allegations of misconduct brought against him by members of his staff – including his making derogatory sexist and racial comments – are untrue, and says the supervisors are using the investigation as retaliation toward him after the supervisors became aware that he was investigating them for improprieties.
Supervisor Rogers has stated that Linn’s charges against board members are unfounded.
“The DA is using taxpayer dollars to exact political revenge and to keep us from bringing his poor behavior to light.”
