Merced toddler 'critical' after ingesting meth, police say. Mother arrested.

A 14-month-old girl was in critical condition over the weekend after she "ingested some methamphetamine," the Merced Police Department said in a news release.
Few details were immediately available.
The child's mother, 34-year-old Jacklyne Buehner, was arrested and booked into the Merced County jail on suspicion of mistreating a child likely to result in great bodily injury and inflicting great bodily injury on a child under 5 years old, according to jail records.
Buehner remained in custody Sunday with bail set $135,000.
Never miss a local story.
Emergency responders were dispatched to a home in North Merced at 9:41 a.m. Saturday and "found the child in distress," police said in a brief statement.
The child was taken to Mercy Medical Center, listed in critical condition, according to police.
Buehner was arrested at the scene.
It was not immediately clear how much methamphetamine the child may have ingested and it also was unclear how the child ingested it. An update on the toddler's condition also was not immediately available Sunday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jeff Horn at 209-385-7739 or 209-385-4725. You also can send a tip to police via text message to "TIP411" (847411) and including the word "Comvip" as the keyword in the text.
Comments