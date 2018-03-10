Man dies after reportedly jumping off Hwy 99 bridge in Merced, CHP says

A man died Saturday night after he reportedly jumped off a bridge on Highway 99 in Merced, according to California Highway Patrol.
CHP Merced received a call reporting the incident on 15th Street under the Highway 99 bridge shortly before 6 p.m., Sgt. Steven Lewis said.
CHP responded and found a man in distress on the south side of 15th Street, Lewis said. A minute later, a Riggs ambulance arrived and paramedics started life-saving efforts.
A witness told authorities the man, believed to be in his 20s or 30s, was jogging on the side of Highway 99 when it appeared he intentionally jumped off the bridge, Lewis said.
He died at the scene, authorities said.
