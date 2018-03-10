Man dies after reportedly jumping off Hwy 99 bridge in Merced, CHP says

More Videos

Car veers off Highway 168 offramp landing in Fresno canal near Ashlan Ave.

Car veers off Highway 168 offramp landing in Fresno canal near Ashlan Ave.

Pause
73-year-old shoots another man. It may have been self-defense, police say

73-year-old shoots another man. It may have been self-defense, police say

Fresno protest focuses Women's Day on undocumented immigrants

Fresno protest focuses Women's Day on undocumented immigrants

Fresno mayor says this is good news for downtown Fresno

Fresno mayor says this is good news for downtown Fresno

These kids are fearless. 60th annual Peach Blossom Festival draws 5,000.

These kids are fearless. 60th annual Peach Blossom Festival draws 5,000.

Thong Vang trial starts

Thong Vang trial starts

Motorcyclist arrested after 140 mph chase through Fresno

Motorcyclist arrested after 140 mph chase through Fresno

Central High band hears emotional words from band director of Florida's Stoneman Douglas

Central High band hears emotional words from band director of Florida's Stoneman Douglas

Marek breaks trail through deep powder, so you don't have to

Marek breaks trail through deep powder, so you don't have to

Brian Cooks sentenced in the shooting death of 9-year-old Janessa Ramirez

Brian Cooks sentenced in the shooting death of 9-year-old Janessa Ramirez

First responders are performing CPR on man who reportedly jumped or fell off from the Highway 99 bridge over 15th Street in Merced just before 6 p.m. Saturday, March 10, 2018, according to California Highway Patrol. Additional information wasn't immediately available. vshanker@losbanosenterprise.com
First responders are performing CPR on man who reportedly jumped or fell off from the Highway 99 bridge over 15th Street in Merced just before 6 p.m. Saturday, March 10, 2018, according to California Highway Patrol. Additional information wasn't immediately available. vshanker@losbanosenterprise.com

Local

Man dies after reportedly jumping off Hwy 99 bridge in Merced, CHP says

By Vikaas Shanker

vshanker@mercedsunstar.com

March 10, 2018 07:25 PM

A man died Saturday night after he reportedly jumped off a bridge on Highway 99 in Merced, according to California Highway Patrol.

CHP Merced received a call reporting the incident on 15th Street under the Highway 99 bridge shortly before 6 p.m., Sgt. Steven Lewis said.

CHP responded and found a man in distress on the south side of 15th Street, Lewis said. A minute later, a Riggs ambulance arrived and paramedics started life-saving efforts.

A witness told authorities the man, believed to be in his 20s or 30s, was jogging on the side of Highway 99 when it appeared he intentionally jumped off the bridge, Lewis said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

He died at the scene, authorities said.

  Comments  