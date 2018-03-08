Merced Co. man sought in slaying investigation. Victim was decapitated, deputies say

Jacob Gonzales, 34, is depicted in a photo shared by the Island County Sheriff's Office from his Facebook page, which states he is a Los Banos resident. Gonzales is being sought by law enforcement in connection with the death of Katherine Cunningham, a 26-year-old woman, who was killed as a result of "homicidal violence with decapitation" in Camano Island, Wash. at least several days before she was found on March 3, 2018, according to the Sheriff's Office. Courtesy Island County Sheriff's Office