Man standing in Visalia roadway hit and seriously injured

A man standing in the street was seriously injured when he was struck by a van late Wednesday in Visalia, police reported.
The crash occurred about 9:30 p.m. as Gloria Jaramillo, 26, was southbound on Ben Maddox Way, north of Goshen Avenue, and collided with Jason Duty, 27.
Duty, who was wearing dark clothes, according to police, sustained major injuries and was rushed to a hospital.. Investigators did not know why Duty was in the roadway.
Neither drugs nor alcohol were believed to be a factor in the collision.
