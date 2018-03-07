Local

Train hits, kills pedestrian in central Fresno

By Brianna Calix

bcalix@fresnobee.com

March 07, 2018 05:06 PM

A person was struck and killed by a westbound train on the BSNF Railway tracks in Fresno before 4 p.m., railway officials confirmed.

The collision happened near North Diana Street and East Lewis Avenue and at a place where there was no railroad crossing.

It's unclear if the pedestrian intentionally crossed when a train was oncoming or if it was an accident, said Lena Kent, a spokeswoman for the railroad.

The freight train was headed to Richmond from New Mexico.

Few details were immediately available.

