Train hits, kills pedestrian in central Fresno

A person was struck and killed by a westbound train on the BSNF Railway tracks in Fresno before 4 p.m., railway officials confirmed.
The collision happened near North Diana Street and East Lewis Avenue and at a place where there was no railroad crossing.
It's unclear if the pedestrian intentionally crossed when a train was oncoming or if it was an accident, said Lena Kent, a spokeswoman for the railroad.
The freight train was headed to Richmond from New Mexico.
Few details were immediately available.
