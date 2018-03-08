Downtown Fresno swoons as college district buys landmark to be new HQ

State Center Community College District is moving its headquarters to downtown Fresno so a new math and science building can be built at Fresno City College.
The move also might free up more parking spaces at the campus.
Meanwhile, boosters of downtown Fresno are hailing the pending move as an affirmation that downtown revitalization efforts are paying dividends.
"This is such an exciting announcement to see such a significant public institution choose downtown Fresno," said former Mayor Ashley Swearengin, CEO of the Central Valley Community Foundation. "It's a sign that the attention and the focus of the community is moving back to downtown."
The former Guarantee Savings building has a Fulton Street address that now carries a certain cachet since the street reopened last year following a $22 million makeover.
The community college district's board of trustees voted Tuesday to buy the building for $10.6 million. Money for the purchase is coming from Measure C, the $485 million bond approved by voters two years ago, and from a construction reserve fund, said district spokeswoman Lucy Ruiz.
The sale also includes an adjacent 642-stall parking structure.
About 160 staff members will move to the new headquarters when it opens, possibly by the end of this summer, although there's no timeline, Ruiz said. District staff are based at both Fresno City College and Clovis Community College Herndon campus.
"We'd all be under one roof," Ruiz said. "We're happy to be a part of the revitalization of downtown Fresno."
State Center Community College District also includes Reedley College, centers in Madera and Oakhurst and the Career & Technology Center in Fresno.
A news conference about the building's acquisition will be held Thursday afternoon at the building.
The city played a role in finding the property for State Center.
After confirming that Fresno City College is too landlocked for a new math and science building, the district issued a "request for proposals" for a new headquarters and the city followed up, Ruiz said.
A boardroom and office space must be constructed at the building, but major renovations are not needed, she said. Tenants at the building can continue to operate, she said.
As for the large "G" sign on the roof that is visible for miles: "It's a historical building, I don't expect the community college district would take that down," Ruiz said.
Also known as the Mattei building, it was built in the 1920 and purchased in 1961 by Guarantee Savings. It's on the Local Register of Historic Resources maintained by Historic Fresno.
