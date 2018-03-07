Man survived crash on Tulare County highway, then was killed in hit-and-run

A 55-year-old Visalia man was run over by at least one car and killed Tuesday night west of Tulare after surviving a wreck moments earlier, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The hit-and-run incident happened around 8:35 p.m. on Highway 137 east of Road 56.
The Tulare County Sheriff’s Department told The Bee a driver had been involved in an accident, and crawled out of his vehicle. That person was struck again while outside of the vehicle.
In a report issued early Wednesday morning, the CHP said the victim was walking across the westbound lane of Highway 137 when he was struck, and he may have been hit by more than one vehicle.
The CHP had no information about the hit-and-run driver.
No other details were immediately available.
