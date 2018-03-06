Most central San Joaquin Valley voters support DACA, Fresno State survey finds

A recent Fresno State survey of central San Joaquin Valley voters found a majority support the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program and know someone who would be affected by the program's end.
The survey was conducted by the university's Institute for Leadership and Public Policy. From Feb. 5-15, a total of 634 registered voters were interviewed in English in Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera, Merced, San Joaquin, Stanislaus and Tulare counties.
Surveyors asked respondents whether they supported or opposed the program and if they personally knew anyone who would be affected if the program were to be terminated.
DACA began under former President Barack Obama to protect undocumented immigrants from deportation who were brought into the U.S. illegally as children, often referred to as "Dreamers." President Trump sought to end the program beginning March 5, but the courts blocked that action, allowing the program to continue in the meantime. Nearly 700,000 undocumented immigrants across the nation are protected under DACA, with about 29 percent of those living in California.
The Fresno State survey found support for the program varies significantly by party, with 93 percent of Democrats and 42 percent of Republicans supporting it. For people registered as Independent or No Party Preference, 76 percent supported the program.
By race and ethnicity, 86 percent of Latinos, 68 percent of non-white, non-Latinos and 61 percent of whites supported DACA.
Support for the program declined with voters' age. For people who ranged from 18-34, commonly referred to as "millennials," 81 percent were in favor of DACA. That number declined to 67 percent for people 35-54. Sixty-four percent of Baby Boomers, people who are 55 or older, supported the program.
More than half, about 54 percent, of the respondents said they knew someone who would be impacted by the program's end. Strong majorities of both Democrats (58 percent) and Independents (64 percent) and less than half of Republicans (41 percent) said they knew someone who'd be affected.
In terms of race, about three out of four Latinos said they knew someone who'd be impacted. Less than half of whites and non-white, non-Latinos said they knew someone affected by DACA.
Most millennials, about 67 percent, are likely to come into contact with someone affected by DACA. That's likely because the program initially had a maximum age of 31. That number declined to 55 percent for people age 35-54 and 41 percent for Baby Boomers.
The survey has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.9 percent, meaning the surveyors are about 95 percent confident the results reflected the population's responses if all Valley voters were interviewed.
