Jurors reporting to the Fresno Superior Courthouse will need to begin paying for parking in metered stalls as of March 5, 2018 until a new contract is reached. Previously, parking was complementary to jurors in the City of Fresno.
Local

No more free parking for jurors until contract is reached

By Jessica Johnson

jjohnson@fresnobee.com

March 05, 2018 06:44 PM

Fresno jurors might want to keep some change handy.

A stall in contract negotiations between the City of Fresno and the Judicial Council of California on Monday has caused a suspension in paid parking for Fresno Superior Court’s jurors.

The city and the council are working collaboratively to resolve pending contract issues, said a news release from Suzanne Abi-Rached, Court Division Manager of Juror and Public Services.

Until then, jurors reporting to the Fresno Superior Court should plan to pay for parking at metered parking stalls near the courthouse.

“The Fresno Superior Court values its jurors and is advocating for an immediate resolution,” the release said.

Jessica Johnson: 559-441-6051, @iamjesslj

