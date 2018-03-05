No more free parking for jurors until contract is reached

Fresno jurors might want to keep some change handy.
A stall in contract negotiations between the City of Fresno and the Judicial Council of California on Monday has caused a suspension in paid parking for Fresno Superior Court’s jurors.
The city and the council are working collaboratively to resolve pending contract issues, said a news release from Suzanne Abi-Rached, Court Division Manager of Juror and Public Services.
Until then, jurors reporting to the Fresno Superior Court should plan to pay for parking at metered parking stalls near the courthouse.
“The Fresno Superior Court values its jurors and is advocating for an immediate resolution,” the release said.
