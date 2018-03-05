2 people seriously injured, dog killed in crash of 3 big rigs, SUV on Hwy. 46

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos Brian Cooks sentenced in the shooting death of 9-year-old Janessa Ramirez Pause Chain control along Highway 168 Saturday Fresno bariatric surgeon Kelvin Higa trains doctors and helps patients from around the world Soar above Fresno County's Blossom Trail Three die in Selma mobile home fire In 55 seconds,heavily armed robbers steal cash from market New Grizzlies owners say they're proud to call Fresno home Tragedy spurs police chief, Fresno Unified superintendent to call for action against social media copycats Fresno police chief Jerry Dyer lends his face to traffic safety program Rat scurries across floor of Fresno restaurant Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

The scene at a chain-reaction crash that involved 3 semi-trucks and a passenger car, which shut down the lanes of Highway 46 West at the Shandon Rest Area. Traffic moved at a crawl and was diverted onto unfinished lanes under construction while CHP and Caltrans worked on the crash scene. David Middlecamp The Tribune

The scene at a chain-reaction crash that involved 3 semi-trucks and a passenger car, which shut down the lanes of Highway 46 West at the Shandon Rest Area. Traffic moved at a crawl and was diverted onto unfinished lanes under construction while CHP and Caltrans worked on the crash scene. David Middlecamp The Tribune