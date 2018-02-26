Fulton celebrates first new artwork in decades

The first new art to be installed on Fulton in downtown Fresno since 1964 is now up at Mariposa Plaza.
Napa artist Gordon Huether created “Acero Picados,” a collection of three pieces of metalwork. The work was funded by a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts Our Town program.
It’s the first new art on Fulton since the street became a mall in 1964. It was reopened as Fulton Street in October.
The new artwork will be feted during an official unveiling Monday at 11:30 a.m. featuring Mayor Lee Brand, City Manager Wilma Quan-Schecter, Councilmember Oliver Baines and Huether.
