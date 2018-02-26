Fulton celebrates first new artwork in decades

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 0 Breast cancer survivor faces deportation; fears for her children and her health Pause 0 Take a ride in the Fresno County sheriff's new helicopter 0 'Acero Picados,' the first new artwork installed on Fulton Street in decades 0 Nature’s beauty on full display at Pismo State Beach Butterfly Grove 0 Soar above blossoming orchards along Fresno County's Blossom Trail 0 Audra McDonald's support surprises March For Our Lives Fresno organizer 0 He lost his father to a drunken driver at this bridge 0 Police show video of gas station shootout 0 Are you going to be holding any sort of forums? 0 Timelapse: See nature unveil a dusting of snow on Yosemite's Half Dome Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Installed at Mariposa Plaza on Fulton Street, the three colorful, steel pieces are titled “Acero Picados,” by Napa artist Gordon Huether, and were funded by an NEA grant and are the first new artwork installed on Fulton Street in decades. John Walker The Fresno Bee

Installed at Mariposa Plaza on Fulton Street, the three colorful, steel pieces are titled “Acero Picados,” by Napa artist Gordon Huether, and were funded by an NEA grant and are the first new artwork installed on Fulton Street in decades. John Walker The Fresno Bee