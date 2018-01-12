Local

Intersection of Cedar and Olive avenues to close 2 days for construction

Fresno Bee Staff

January 12, 2018 02:45 PM

The intersection at Olive and Cedar avenues in central Fresno will be closed starting at 6 p.m. Sunday night and through Monday for sewer work and paving activities following the construction of a large-diameter water pipeline, the city of Fresno said Friday.

The pipeline is part of a large-diameter drinking water pipeline being constructed that’s part of the city’s Recharge Fresno Program to improve the water delivery system for homes and businesses.

No through traffic will be permitted through the intersection. Posted detours will include McKinley and Belmont avenues.

The intersection will reopen Tuesday.

