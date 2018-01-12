They place flowers at a bust of Martin Luther King Jr. to kick off events in his honor

About 200 people attended a garlanding ceremony Friday in downtown Fresno to kick off the city’s 2018 Martin Luther King. Jr. celebration.
The King African American Dance Troupe performed and Fresno Unified School District Superintendent Bob Nelson gave the keynote address. Afterward those in attendance placed flowers on the bust of King in Courthouse Park.
More events are planned this holiday weekend to honor King. A community breakfast will be served at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Clovis Veterans Memorial Building. A march will be held downtown Monday and Fresno City College President Carole Goldsmith will speak at a commemoration at Fresno City Hall following the march.
