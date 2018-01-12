Local

Around the Valley | Revitalization meeting

January 12, 2018 01:48 PM

Revitalization meeting

Main Street Hanford will hold a community meeting to “Transform Downtown Hanford” at noon Jan. 22 in the city of Hanford Training Room, 319 N. Douty St. John Katovich and Craig Scharton will speak on ways to revitalize and save the historic buildings. Katovich has more than 30 years of experience as a securities lawyer and entrepreneur, and Scharton was Main Street Hanford’s first executive director. They will discuss direct public offerings, or DPOs, to raise capital.

Details: 559-582-9457.

Around the Valley is compiled by Candice Torres and lists events, meetings and announcements for local nonprofit agencies and community groups, including class reunions and donation announcements. Submit information to calendars@fresnobee.com. You can also submit event information at www.fresnobee.com/calendars. If you need assistance, call 559-441-6356.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Garlanding ceremony and music opens weekend of celebrating Martin Luther King Jr.

    The 2018 annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Living The Dream For All, Every Day in Every Way began with the garlanding ceremony at Fresno County Courthouse Park Friday morning.

Garlanding ceremony and music opens weekend of celebrating Martin Luther King Jr.

Garlanding ceremony and music opens weekend of celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. 1:14

Garlanding ceremony and music opens weekend of celebrating Martin Luther King Jr.
Free our children! Stop Trafficking advocates raise money, awareness at Blackstone, Shaw 2:01

Free our children! Stop Trafficking advocates raise money, awareness at Blackstone, Shaw

Fresno police Chief Jerry Dyer describes arrest of man who shot randomly at homes, cars 1:31

Fresno police Chief Jerry Dyer describes arrest of man who shot randomly at homes, cars

View More Video