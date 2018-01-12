Around the Valley | Revitalization meeting

Revitalization meeting
Main Street Hanford will hold a community meeting to “Transform Downtown Hanford” at noon Jan. 22 in the city of Hanford Training Room, 319 N. Douty St. John Katovich and Craig Scharton will speak on ways to revitalize and save the historic buildings. Katovich has more than 30 years of experience as a securities lawyer and entrepreneur, and Scharton was Main Street Hanford’s first executive director. They will discuss direct public offerings, or DPOs, to raise capital.
Details: 559-582-9457.
