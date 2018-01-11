Martin Luther King Jr. events

Friday, Jan. 12
Opening garlanding ceremony: 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. at the MLK bust on the west side of the Fresno County Courthouse Park, 1100 Van Ness Ave. Guest speaker is Bob Nelson, Fresno Unified School District superintendent. FUSD students will sing and dance in honor of MLK. Details: 559-801-8189, 559-681-3140.
Awards ceremony and community reception: 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Fresno City Council Chambers, 2600 Fresno St. Cal Johnson, Miguel Arias and Fresno Center for Nonviolence will be honored for their outstanding service to the community. Details: 559-242-0641, 559-301-5466.
Candlelight vigil: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Fresno City Hall, second floor steps and lobby, 2600 Fresno St. Details: 559-681-3140, 559-801-8189.
Saturday, Jan. 13
Community breakfast: “Living the Dream for All, Every Day in Every Way,” with keynote speaker Vong Mouaoutoua, city of Clovis council member. Breakfast begins at 9 a.m., program begins at 9:45 a.m. at Clovis Veterans Memorial Building, 808 Fourth St. Tickets are $5 with a canned food donation. Details: erinf@cityofclovis.com, www.facebook.com/events/2028658864045997.
Sunday, Jan. 14
Thematic exploration program: 3 p.m. at Corinth Baptist Church, 2377 S. Ivy Ave. The event focuses on King’s life as a pastor and his service to all people. Details: 559-512-9836.
Monday, Jan. 15
March: 9:15-10:45 a.m. at Fresno City Hall, 2600 Fresno St. Marchers assemble at 9:30 a.m. Begins at 10:15 a.m. and ends at the Fresno Convention Center, 848 M St. for the commemoration program. Details: 559-284-6420, 559-940-2159, 559-681-3140.
Commemoration program: 11 a.m.-noon at Fresno Convention Center, 848 M St. The program includes guest speakers, cultural dancers and singing to celebrate the community’s diversity. Details: 559-621-1520.
Thursday, Jan. 18
Commemoration program: Noon-1 p.m. Fresno State Peace Garden. Details: 559-278-4435.
▪ Fresno County Office of Education will have MLK artwork exhibited Feb. 6-13 at Clovis Veterans Memorial District, 808 Fourth St. Winning artists, essays and speeches will be delivered at the MLK Art Exhibition & Reception Feb. 13 at 6:00 p.m. at Clovis Veterans Memorial District.
▪ The National Park Service announced there will be no entrance fee at all national parks Monday, Jan. 15.
