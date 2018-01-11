One person was killed in a two-car crash near Easton on Wednesday evening.
Local

Clovis man killed in crash at Highway 41 and American Avenue

By Jim Guy

jguy@fresnobee.com

January 11, 2018 07:13 AM

The California Highway Patrol reported Thursday that a Clovis man died in a collision Wednesday evening at Highway 41 and American Avenue and that a 41-year-old Fresno man and a 15-year-old boy riding with him sustained major injuries.

The CHP said that about 7:45 p.m., the Clovis man, in a 1994 Mercury Cougar, was westbound on American and ran the stoplight at Highway 41, driving into the path of a southbound 2007 Lincoln pickup truck carrying the man and boy.

The collision caused the Lincoln to overturn and the Mercury to slam into a power pole.

Firefighters extricated all three people and the Mercury driver, described as in his 30s, was dead at the scene. An investigation will determine if drugs or alcohol played a part in the crash.

Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27

