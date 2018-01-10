A firefighter walks among the rocks and mud left by a mudslide Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, in Montecito,
A firefighter walks among the rocks and mud left by a mudslide Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, in Montecito, Marcio Jose Sanchez AP

Fresno firefighters to assist after mudslides

By Larry Valenzuela

lvalenzuela@fresnobee.com

January 10, 2018 11:50 PM

Local firefighters from the Fresno area are participating in efforts to assist those affected by devastating mudslides that struck Southern California this week.

According to a tweet by Fresno CalFire, fire crew CA-RTF5 left Fresno at around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

The mudslides struck Santa Barbara County on Tuesday, and the death toll had risen to at least 17 as Wednesday. Many of the deaths happened in the community of Montecito.

Torrential rains unleashed flash floods in the Santa Ynez Mountains, where the biggest wildfire on record in California stripped vegetation from steep hillsides and burned more than 1,000 homes last month.

Larry Valenzuela: 559-441-6084, @larryvalwork

