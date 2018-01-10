One dead in two vehicle crash near Easton

One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday evening near Highway 41 and East American Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Details are still preliminary. The crash, reported around 7:46 p.m., involved a red Mercury Cougar and a blue Lincoln pickup truck, which overturned. Officers at the scene also reported a child who was an occupant of one of the vehicles was hospitalized in critical but stable condition.
According to the CHP’s website, a traffic signal was knocked down during the crash.
