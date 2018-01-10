Canal overflows, flooding homes in southeast Clovis

More Videos 1:23 Girls, one armed with stun gun, get ready to fight at River Park Pause 0:52 Man dies after vehicle crashes, wraps around pole in southeast Fresno 0:31 Woman walks toward her vehicle when she's robbed by someone parked next to her 1:33 Brawl breaks out at concert during Hmong celebration at fairgrounds 1:20 See how Fulton Street reopening turned into a downtown Fresno party 3:37 Apartment family lives with roaches, mice, mold and neglect. Why will no one help? 0:57 Rain and wind storms arrive in Valley 2:20 His need to visit his wife's gravesite every day became so much more 2:18 Here's how affordable housing in Fresno can be done right 1:46 Keith Foster and his lawyer react with shock to prison sentence Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Canal breeches its banks, triggering floods in Clovis Pumps to carry canal water past culvert construction on Locan Avenue between Ashlan and Shields avenues were not turned on in time for a storage release, leading to flooding of some properties early Wednesday, Jan. 10. One resident, Val Wallerd, had her three horses and a donkey rescued by Heart of the Horse Ranch. Pumps to carry canal water past culvert construction on Locan Avenue between Ashlan and Shields avenues were not turned on in time for a storage release, leading to flooding of some properties early Wednesday, Jan. 10. One resident, Val Wallerd, had her three horses and a donkey rescued by Heart of the Horse Ranch. John Walker The Fresno Bee

Pumps to carry canal water past culvert construction on Locan Avenue between Ashlan and Shields avenues were not turned on in time for a storage release, leading to flooding of some properties early Wednesday, Jan. 10. One resident, Val Wallerd, had her three horses and a donkey rescued by Heart of the Horse Ranch. John Walker The Fresno Bee