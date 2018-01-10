Canal overflows, flooding homes in southeast Clovis

More Videos

Girls, one armed with stun gun, get ready to fight at River Park 1:23

Girls, one armed with stun gun, get ready to fight at River Park

Pause
Man dies after vehicle crashes, wraps around pole in southeast Fresno 0:52

Man dies after vehicle crashes, wraps around pole in southeast Fresno

Woman walks toward her vehicle when she's robbed by someone parked next to her 0:31

Woman walks toward her vehicle when she's robbed by someone parked next to her

Brawl breaks out at concert during Hmong celebration at fairgrounds 1:33

Brawl breaks out at concert during Hmong celebration at fairgrounds

See how Fulton Street reopening turned into a downtown Fresno party 1:20

See how Fulton Street reopening turned into a downtown Fresno party

Apartment family lives with roaches, mice, mold and neglect. Why will no one help? 3:37

Apartment family lives with roaches, mice, mold and neglect. Why will no one help?

Rain and wind storms arrive in Valley 0:57

Rain and wind storms arrive in Valley

His need to visit his wife's gravesite every day became so much more 2:20

His need to visit his wife's gravesite every day became so much more

Here's how affordable housing in Fresno can be done right 2:18

Here's how affordable housing in Fresno can be done right

Keith Foster and his lawyer react with shock to prison sentence 1:46

Keith Foster and his lawyer react with shock to prison sentence

  • Canal breeches its banks, triggering floods in Clovis

    Pumps to carry canal water past culvert construction on Locan Avenue between Ashlan and Shields avenues were not turned on in time for a storage release, leading to flooding of some properties early Wednesday, Jan. 10. One resident, Val Wallerd, had her three horses and a donkey rescued by Heart of the Horse Ranch.

Pumps to carry canal water past culvert construction on Locan Avenue between Ashlan and Shields avenues were not turned on in time for a storage release, leading to flooding of some properties early Wednesday, Jan. 10. One resident, Val Wallerd, had her three horses and a donkey rescued by Heart of the Horse Ranch. John Walker The Fresno Bee
Pumps to carry canal water past culvert construction on Locan Avenue between Ashlan and Shields avenues were not turned on in time for a storage release, leading to flooding of some properties early Wednesday, Jan. 10. One resident, Val Wallerd, had her three horses and a donkey rescued by Heart of the Horse Ranch. John Walker The Fresno Bee

Local

Canal overflows, flooding homes in southeast Clovis

By Robert Rodriguez

brodriguez@fresnobee.com

January 10, 2018 03:25 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

About 20 acres in southeast Clovis were flooded early Wednesday after a nearby canal overflowed its banks.

Water from Gould Canal flowed into at least two properties along Locan Avenue sometime before 3 a.m., said Rick Orrin, Fresno County permit inspector.

One resident on Locan Avenue, Val Wellerd, 66, had three horses and a donkey rescued by Heart of the Horse Ranch in the early morning hours.

Crews have been working in the area, widening Locan Avenue and installing a concrete culvert in the canal where it runs beneath the road. Water was being diverted around the construction area by several large pumps.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

JRW FLOODING 3
Kirk Wilson of Floyd Johnson Construction places a hose into a gutter to carry away pumped water from Gould Canal, which breeched its banks early Wednesday morning, Dec. 10, between Ashlan and Shields avenues.
JOHN WALKER jwalker@fresnobee.com

Orrin said there was no water in the canal at 5 p.m. Tuesday, and crews checked the canal at midnight and it was dry. Had there been water, the pumps would have been turned on, Orrin said.

Later that evening, water was released upstream, causing the flooding.

As officials Wednesday tried to sort out what happened, work crews were busy pumping water from the affected properties.

“There were about 30 pumps trying to get the water out of there,” Orrin said.

Robert Rodriguez: 559-441-6327, @FresnoBeeBob

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Girls, one armed with stun gun, get ready to fight at River Park 1:23

Girls, one armed with stun gun, get ready to fight at River Park

Pause
Man dies after vehicle crashes, wraps around pole in southeast Fresno 0:52

Man dies after vehicle crashes, wraps around pole in southeast Fresno

Woman walks toward her vehicle when she's robbed by someone parked next to her 0:31

Woman walks toward her vehicle when she's robbed by someone parked next to her

Brawl breaks out at concert during Hmong celebration at fairgrounds 1:33

Brawl breaks out at concert during Hmong celebration at fairgrounds

See how Fulton Street reopening turned into a downtown Fresno party 1:20

See how Fulton Street reopening turned into a downtown Fresno party

Apartment family lives with roaches, mice, mold and neglect. Why will no one help? 3:37

Apartment family lives with roaches, mice, mold and neglect. Why will no one help?

Rain and wind storms arrive in Valley 0:57

Rain and wind storms arrive in Valley

His need to visit his wife's gravesite every day became so much more 2:20

His need to visit his wife's gravesite every day became so much more

Here's how affordable housing in Fresno can be done right 2:18

Here's how affordable housing in Fresno can be done right

Keith Foster and his lawyer react with shock to prison sentence 1:46

Keith Foster and his lawyer react with shock to prison sentence

  • Canal breeches its banks, triggering floods in Clovis

    Pumps to carry canal water past culvert construction on Locan Avenue between Ashlan and Shields avenues were not turned on in time for a storage release, leading to flooding of some properties early Wednesday, Jan. 10. One resident, Val Wallerd, had her three horses and a donkey rescued by Heart of the Horse Ranch.

Canal breeches its banks, triggering floods in Clovis

View More Video